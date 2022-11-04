Skip to main content
Bulls And Celtics Finalized Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports for Friday's game.
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Massachusetts, and for the game both teams have finalized their injury reports.      

The Bulls will be without Kostas Antetokounmpo, Lonzo Ball, Coby White, Andre Drummond and Marko Simonovic.        

As for the Celtics, they will be without JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III and Mfiondu Kabengele. 

Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to available. 

NBA's official injury report 

