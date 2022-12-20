Bulls And Heat Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports.

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball, Malcolm Hill, Carlik Jones, Marko Simonovic and Dalen Terry.

Javonte Green is listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Heat have ruled out Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven.

Udonis Haslem is questionable, while Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon are probable.

Jamal Cain has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Bulls come into the matchup struggling.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Bulls are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-18 record in 29 games.

On the road, they are 4-11 in 15 games played away from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

As for the Heat, they got off to a tough start to the season but are playing much better as of late.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

The Heat are tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 16-15 record in 31 games.

At home, they have gone 9-6 in 15 games hosted in Miami, Florida.

Last season, the Bulls lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.