Bulls And Pelicans Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Pelicans will start McCollum, Jones, Ingram, Murphy, Valanciunas on Wednesday.

They have also finalized their injury reports for the game.

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Coby White, Marko Simonovic and Malcolm Hill.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without Kira Lewis Jr., Zion Williamson, E.J. Liddell and Dereon Seabron.

NBA's official injury report

This will be the second game in a row that Williamson has missed.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season, he has gotten off to a good start to the new year.

The former first-overall pick is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.

His only issue has been staying on the floor because when he does play, he is one of the best players in the NBA.

The Pelicans come into the night with an 8-6 record in their first 14 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Williamson, C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram make up a talented big three.

The Bulls come into the game off to a slow start to the year.

They are 6-8 in their first 14 games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Right now, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.