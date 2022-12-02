Bulls And Warriors Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Chicago Bulls at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

The Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Hill and Marko Simonovic.

Alex Caruso is listed as probable.

As for the Warriors, they have ruled out Andre Iguodala.

NBA's official injury report

The Bulls enter the night off to a slow start to the season with a 9-12 record in their first 21 games.

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference and have gone 4-6 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Bulls are 4-7 in the 11 games they have played away from the United Center.

All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine help make up a talented roster that led the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017.

Therefore, the tough start to the season has been one of the bigger surprises in the NBA.

As for the Warriors, they also got off to a bad start but have turned it around as of late.

They are 11-11 in their first 22 games but have gone 6-4 in their last ten games and had been on a three-game winning streak before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Tuesday night.

The defending NBA Champions have been unbelievable at home, with a 9-1 record in the ten games they have hosted at the Chase Center.

They come into the night tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.