Cade Cunningham's Finalized Injury Status For Pistons-Knicks Game

On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons are in Manhattan to face off with the New York Knicks, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

2021 first-overall pick Cade Cunningham has been ruled out due to a shin injury.

The former Oklahoma State star is currently averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest to start his sophomore season in the league.

The scoring ability is one thing, but he is leading the team in assists per game, which is impressive.

Coming into the night, the Pistons are 3-9 in their first 12 games of the season.

The franchise is rebuilding and has talent that could help them compete for the playoffs in the next few seasons.

They are currently 3-3 in six games at home but 0-6 in the six games they have played on the road away from Michigan.

On October 21, they got blown out by the Knicks in the same arena (130-106).

Cunningham had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

They also let six players on the Knicks score in double-digits.

The Knicks enter the night with a 5-6 record in their first 11 games but are coming off a tough loss to the Brooklyn Nets (112-85) on Wednesday evening.

They lost the first quarter 38-22 and struggled the entire game.

On the season, they have a 2-4 record on the road and a 3-2 record at home.

Both the Knicks and Pistons missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs (and play-in tournament).