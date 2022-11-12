Cade Cunningham's Injury Status For Celtics-Pistons Game

On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons will host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Michigan, but for the game they will be without one of their top players.

2021 first-overall pick Cade Cunningham has been ruled out for the second straight game.

Underdog NBA: "Cade Cunningham (shin) listed out Saturday."

The Pistons lost to the New York Knicks on Friday night in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden by a score of 121-112.

They were able to win the fourth quarter by five points, but it wasn't enough to dig themselves out of the 14-point hole they were in heading into the final period.

Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest on the season, so his absence from the lineup is a big deal for a team that already has a weak roster.