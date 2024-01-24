Cade Cunningham is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

UPDATE: Cade Cunningham has been ruled out (h/t James L. Edwards III of The Athletic).

On Wednesday evening, the Detroit Pistons will host the Charlotte Hornets in Michigan.

For the game, Cade Cunningham has been downgraded to questionable.

The former Oklahoma State star has missed each of the previous seven games, so this would be his eighth straight out of the lineup.

Via Underdog NBA: "Cade Cunningham (knee) now listed questionable Wednesday."

Cunningham is the team's best player and is averaging 22.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 36 games.

That said, the Pistons are the worst team in the league and have a 4-39 record in their first 43 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 1-9 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Most recently, the Pistons lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 122-113.

Following the Hornets, they will remain at home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Hornets come into the night as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-31 record in their first 41 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games and most recently beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 128-125.

Miles Bridges led the team with 28 points and five rebounds.

Following the Pistons, the Hornets will return home to host the Houston Rockets on Friday evening in Charlotte, North Carolina.