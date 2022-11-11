Cade Cunningham's Injury Status For Pistons-Knicks Game

Skip to main content
Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.
On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons are in Manhattan to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, but for the game, they could be without one of their best players.

2021 first-overall pick Cade Cunningham is on the injury report with a shin injury.

Underdog NBA: "Cade Cunningham (shin) listed questionable for Friday." 

The former Oklahoma State star is currently averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest.  

However, he is coming off a challenging game where he scored just four points and shot 1/11 from the field.  

He has done an excellent job at being a playmaker in addition to scoring (the 6.0 assists per contest ranks first on the Pistons). 

The Pistons are currently in rebuilding mode and have a 3-9 record in their first 12 games of the season. 

More than likely, they will miss the 2023 NBA Playoffs, but they have a roster that could be competing for the playoffs in the next few seasons. 

They are a solid 3-3 in six games at home but an abysmal 0-6 on the road.

As for the Knicks, they enter the night with a 5-6 record in their first 11 games of the season. 

They are 2-4 in six games on the road but a respectable 3-2 in five games at home in New York. 

On Wednesday evening, they got blown out by their cross-town rival, the Brooklyn Nets, at Barclays Center. 

The Nets won the game by a score of 112-85, so the Knicks will be looking to rebound and put the game behind them. 

