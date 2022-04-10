Cade Cunningham's Status For Pistons-76ers Game
Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Detroit Pistons are in Pennsylvania take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday evening, and for the game they could be without their star rookie.
2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable due to a hip injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Pistons are 23-58, and already eliminated from playoff contention, so this will be their final game of the 2021-22 season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.