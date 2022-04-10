Cade Cunningham's Status For Pistons-76ers Game

The Detroit Pistons are in Pennsylvania take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday evening, and for the game they could be without their star rookie.

2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable due to a hip injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pistons are 23-58, and already eliminated from playoff contention, so this will be their final game of the 2021-22 season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball