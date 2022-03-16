Skip to main content
Cam Johnson's Status For Suns-Rockets Game

Cam Johnson's Status For Suns-Rockets Game

Cam Johnson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.

Cam Johnson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.

The Phoenix Suns are in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.    

Cam Johnson has been ruled out due to a quad injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Suns are currently best team in the NBA with a 55-14 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.   

They are on a two-game winning streak, and 6-4 in their last ten games overall. 

After making the NBA Finals last season, they appear as if they will once again have a legitimate shot to make a run at an NBA Title. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar33 seconds ago
USATSI_16315207_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cam Johnson's Status For Suns-Rockets Game

By Ben Stinar55 seconds ago
USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17485770_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_7955294_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17591739_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Kings Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17615695_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Jazz Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Wednesday

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17819043_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago