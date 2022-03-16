Cam Johnson's Status For Suns-Rockets Game
Cam Johnson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.
The Phoenix Suns are in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Cam Johnson has been ruled out due to a quad injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Suns are currently best team in the NBA with a 55-14 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are on a two-game winning streak, and 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
After making the NBA Finals last season, they appear as if they will once again have a legitimate shot to make a run at an NBA Title.
