Cavs And Raptors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Cavs have ruled out Jarrett Allen, Mamadi Diakite, Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love, Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler.

Caris LeVert has been upgraded to available.

As for the Raptors, they have ruled out Otto Porter Jr. and Precious Achiuwa.

Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Justin Champagnie and Dalano Banton have all been upgraded to available.

Siakam had missed the last ten games, and he will have a minutes limit in his return.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Wade, Evan Mobley on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Anunoby, Hernangomez, Siakam, Young on Monday."

The Cavs enter the night with a 13-7 record in their first 20 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they are only 5-6 in the 11 games they have played on the road away from Ohio.

The Raptors are getting Siakam back in the lineup, which is big news because he had started out the season playing like an All-Star.

In nine games, he has averages of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest on 47.9% shooting from the field.

In 19 games, the Raptors are 10-9, which has them as the seventh seed in the east.

At home, they have been excellent, with a 7-2 record in nine games hosted in Canada.