Skip to main content

Cavs Finalized Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Timberwolves

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in Ohio.   

For the game, the Cavs have announced their final injury report and starting lineup.  

The Cavs have ruled out Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Ricky Rubio, Dylan Windler and Dean Wade  

 Isaiah Mobley and Mamadi Diakite have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Their starting lineup for the game has been relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, LeVert, Stevens, Love, Evan Mobley on Sunday."

The Cavs enter the night looking to end a three-game losing streak. 

They struggled at the end of their trip to California by losing to the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. 

Before the losing streak, they had won eight games in a row, so they are still 8-4 in the 12 games that they have played in this season.

Currently, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and a perfect 4-0 at home. 

Against the Timberwolves, they will be without their best player Mitchell, who is averaging 31.6 points per contest in his first 11 games with the Cavs. 

Missing Allen is also a big deal because he is vital to both their defense and offense.

They will have All-Star point guard Darius Garland available, and the former Vanderbilt star is averaging 16.2 points, 8.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. 

As for the Timberwolves, they enter the night with a 5-8 record in their first 13 games and are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak. 

USATSI_19290447_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Finalized Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19285559_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18198780_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17627434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Nets-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19396112_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jarrett Allen's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19290451_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19400454_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17035790_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Lakers Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17089613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Kings Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar