Cavs Finalized Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Timberwolves

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the Cavs have announced their final injury report and starting lineup.

The Cavs have ruled out Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Ricky Rubio, Dylan Windler and Dean Wade

Isaiah Mobley and Mamadi Diakite have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

Their starting lineup for the game has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, LeVert, Stevens, Love, Evan Mobley on Sunday."

The Cavs enter the night looking to end a three-game losing streak.

They struggled at the end of their trip to California by losing to the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Before the losing streak, they had won eight games in a row, so they are still 8-4 in the 12 games that they have played in this season.

Currently, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and a perfect 4-0 at home.

Against the Timberwolves, they will be without their best player Mitchell, who is averaging 31.6 points per contest in his first 11 games with the Cavs.

Missing Allen is also a big deal because he is vital to both their defense and offense.

They will have All-Star point guard Darius Garland available, and the former Vanderbilt star is averaging 16.2 points, 8.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

As for the Timberwolves, they enter the night with a 5-8 record in their first 13 games and are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.