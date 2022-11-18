Cavs Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against Hornets

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Ohio, and for the game, they have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

The Cavs will be without Dylan Windler, Dean Wade, Ricky Rubio and Mamadi Diakite.

Jarrett Allen, who has missed the last two games and was questionable, has been upgraded to available.

NBA"s officially injury report

The starting lineup for the Cavs has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Evan Mobley, Allen on Friday."

Allen is one of their best players and is coming off a season where he made the All-Star Game.

He is currently averaging 14.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest in 12 games.

They will need him because the team has gone cold, losing each of their last five games.

Before the losing skid, they had started out 8-1 in their first nine games (and were on an eight-game winning streak).

That being said, they are still the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-6 record in their first 14 games.

The addition of Donovan Mitchell has been massive, as the All-Star guard is averaging 30.9 points per contest.

Going up against the Hornets will be a good chance for them to end the drought.

The Hornets are 4-12 in their first 16 games and have lost nine of their last ten games (they started the season 3-3).

On the road, the Hornets are 3-6, while the Cavs are 4-1 at home.