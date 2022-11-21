Skip to main content

Celtics And Bulls Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Boston Celtics in Illinois.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

The Celtics will be without Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams, JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Marcus Smart has missed the last two games but is not on the injury report.

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Lonzo Ball, Malcolm Hill and Marko Simonovic have all been ruled out for the Bulls. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Celtics come into the game as the hottest team in the league, as they are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak. 

They are 13-3 in their first 16 games, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

In their last two games on the road, they beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-101 and the Pelicans 117-109. 

In nine road games, they have a 7-2 record away from Massachusetts. 

After making the NBA Finals last season, they again look like a contender (for the 2023 NBA Championship). 

As for the Bulls, they have gotten off to a tough start to the 2022-23 season. 

They are 6-10 in their first 16 games and in the middle of a four-game losing streak. 

Currently, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and the 12th seed in the east.

At home, they are 4-5 in nine games at the United Center in Illinois. 

Last season, the Bulls made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season (they lost in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks). 

USATSI_19459936_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

REPORT: Lakers Tried To Trade Russell Westbrook To San Antonio Before Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18278538_168388303_lowres
News

Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19323540_168388303_lowres
News

Tyrese Haliburton, De'Aaron Fox Named NBA Players of the Week

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17552736_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against Thunder

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17167902_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Could Brooklyn Nets Pursue Former Atlanta Hawks First-Round Pick?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16008703_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Pelicans Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18514317_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19359536_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against Hawks

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17686443_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Blazers-Bucks Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel