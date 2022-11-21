Celtics And Bulls Injury Reports

On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Boston Celtics in Illinois.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

The Celtics will be without Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams, JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Marcus Smart has missed the last two games but is not on the injury report.

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Lonzo Ball, Malcolm Hill and Marko Simonovic have all been ruled out for the Bulls.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics come into the game as the hottest team in the league, as they are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.

They are 13-3 in their first 16 games, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

In their last two games on the road, they beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-101 and the Pelicans 117-109.

In nine road games, they have a 7-2 record away from Massachusetts.

After making the NBA Finals last season, they again look like a contender (for the 2023 NBA Championship).

As for the Bulls, they have gotten off to a tough start to the 2022-23 season.

They are 6-10 in their first 16 games and in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

At home, they are 4-5 in nine games at the United Center in Illinois.

Last season, the Bulls made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season (they lost in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks).