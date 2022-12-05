Celtics And Raptors Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have ruled out Al Horford, JD Davison, Robert Williams III, Danilo Gallinari and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable.

As for the Raptors, they will be without Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr.

Juancho Hernangomez is doubtful, and Ron Harper Jr., Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Justin Champagnie have all been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

Coming into Monday night, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA, with a 19-5 record in their first 24 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and a very impressive 7-3 in the ten games they have played on the road away from Massachusetts.

Currently, the Celtics are 2.0 games ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

This will be the second night of a back-to-back as they defeated the Brooklyn Nets 103-92 at Barclays Center on Sunday night in New York.

The Raptors come into the game tied with the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers for the fifth seed in the east.

They are 12-11 in their first 23 games and 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been sensational, with a 9-2 record in the 11 games they have hosted in Canada.

In their last game, the Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic 121-108 on Saturday night at home.