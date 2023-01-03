Celtics And Thunder Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in Oklahoma.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics will be without JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Robert Williams III has been listed as questionable.

As for the Thunder, they have ruled out Ousmane Dieng, Chet Holmgren, Eugene Omoruyi, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Earl-Robinson and Lindy Waters III.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics come into the night as the first seed in the Eastern Conference and the best team in the NBA.

They are 26-11 in 37 games and 11-6 in the 17 they have played on the road away from Boston, Massachusetts.

After making the NBA Finals last season, they look like serious contenders to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

In their most recent game, the Celtics lost 123-111 to the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Sunday.

As for the Thunder, they enter Tuesday night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-21 record in 36 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Thunder are 10-9 in the 19 games they have hosted in Oklahoma City.

In their most recent game, they lost 115-96 (at home) to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

The Celtics and Thunder faced off in Boston in November, and the Celtics won 126-122.

Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics with 27 points and ten rebounds.