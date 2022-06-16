Celtics Latest Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

Skip to main content

Celtics Latest Injury Report For Thursday

The Boston Celtics have updated their injury report as of 5:30 Eastern Time for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Golden State Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series.

The only player that is on the injury report is center Robert Williams III, who is questionable due to a knee injury. 

NBA's official injury report 

Williams III has been on the injury report for every game in the series, but the team's leading shot blocker has yet to actually miss a game so far.  

The Celtics trail 3-2 in the series, so a loss on the evening would make the Warriors the 2022 NBA Champions.  

A win for the Celtics forces a Game 7 in California on Sunday night. 

