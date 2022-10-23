Hornets Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, and for the game, they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

For the game, they will be without several of their best players.

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Caleb Martin have all been ruled out for the contest.

Meanwhile, their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Smith Jr., Oubre, Hayward, Washington, Plumlee on Sunday."

Ball is very clearly their best player, and he has yet to play in a game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Rozier currently leads the team in points and assists (23.5 PPG, 8.5 APG).

Therefore, they will face a tough challenge going up against a Hawks team that has Dejounte Murray, Trae Young and John Collins.

The Hornets come into the game with a 1-1 record.

They won their first game (on the road) against the San Antonio Spurs but dropped their second game (at home) against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last season, they lost in the play-in tournament against the Hawks.

As for the Hawks, they come into the game with a 2-0 record after beating both the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic at home.

So far, the duo of Murray and Young has looked fantastic.

The Hawks made a trade with the Spurs over the offseason to acquire Murray.

Last year, the Hawks lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in five games.