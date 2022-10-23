Skip to main content
Hornets Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Hawks

Hornets Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Charlotte Hornets are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, and for the game, they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

For the game, they will be without several of their best players.

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Caleb Martin have all been ruled out for the contest.

Meanwhile, their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Smith Jr., Oubre, Hayward, Washington, Plumlee on Sunday."

Ball is very clearly their best player, and he has yet to play in a game so far this season. 

Meanwhile, Rozier currently leads the team in points and assists (23.5 PPG, 8.5 APG). 

Therefore, they will face a tough challenge going up against a Hawks team that has Dejounte Murray, Trae Young and John Collins. 

The Hornets come into the game with a 1-1 record.  

They won their first game (on the road) against the San Antonio Spurs but dropped their second game (at home) against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Last season, they lost in the play-in tournament against the Hawks. 

As for the Hawks, they come into the game with a 2-0 record after beating both the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic at home.

So far, the duo of Murray and Young has looked fantastic. 

The Hawks made a trade with the Spurs over the offseason to acquire Murray.

Last year, the Hawks lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in five games. 

More on the Charlotte Hornets can be read here 

USATSI_17978534_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hornets Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Hawks

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17437580_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers And Lakers Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19122201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18085433_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Hornets-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19268514_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18007028_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11627530_168388303_lowres (2)
News

WATCH: Heat Player Tackles Raptors Player Into The First Row

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19282554_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk In Rockets-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17851135_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of Russell Westbrook And A Fan

By Ben Stinar