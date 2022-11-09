Andre Drummond's Injury Status For Pelicans-Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night in a game that could wind up being an important game when all is said and done this season in regards to standings in both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Winning just three of their last five games, the Bulls will get some much-needed depth back, specifically in their frontcourt with the return of Andre Drummond, who has missed the last six games due to a shoulder sprain.

While he is still listed as “probable” on the team’s injury report, The Chicago Tribune’s Julia Poe reports that Drummond will return on Wednesday.

According to Chicago sports reporter Daniel Greenberg, Drummond said on his Twitch stream on Wednesday that he's “probably going to play” and that he is “Definitely excited about it.”

Andre Drummond has been a key addition for the Bulls this season and has helped fortify their frontcourt behind former All-Star center Nikola Vucevic.

In six games thus far in Chicago, Drummond has averaged 9.0 points and 10.2 rebounds in about 16.8 minutes per game coming off-the-bench. Vucevic currently leads the league in total rebounds with 148 rebounds.

Playing the Pelicans on Wednesday night, the Bulls are scheduled to once again play New Orleans next Wednesday night on November 16, only this time on the road in New Orleans.

Currently 6-6 on the season, the Chicago Bulls are looking to pick up an out-of-conference victory in order to keep their position in the Eastern Conference standings.

