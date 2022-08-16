Chicago Bulls Rookie Suffers ACL Injury

Injuries hit the Chicago Bulls hard during the 2021-22 season, resulting in them not making it out of their first-round playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Looking to be 100% healthy for the start of the 2022-23 season, the Bulls already find themselves down a man, as the team announced on Tuesday that undrafted rookie Justin Lewis suffered a torn right ACL this past weekend.

Lewis signed a two-way contract with the team in July and he played well for the team in Summer League, averaging 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and shooting 45.7% from the floor in five total games.

In two years at Marquette, Lewis averaged 13.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and shot 43.4% from the floor, 32.8% from three-point range. During this past year, he averaged 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in 32 total games for the Golden Eagles.

A 20-year-old wing with a ton of potential due to his athleticism and length, Justin Lewis figured to see a handful of playing time while on a two-way contract with the Bulls simply because of his ability to disrupt passing lanes defensively and push the pace in transition.

Now though, the start of Lewis’ career has taken a massive hit, as he will likely miss the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season recovering from this right ACL injury.

As of right now, Lewis is the only player the Bulls have signed to a two-way contract.

It is possible that the team could look to release the undrafted rookie in order to open up a second two-way roster spot, but as of right now, Justin Lewis remains on the Chicago Bulls roster.