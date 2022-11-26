Skip to main content

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Jazz-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Utah Jazz in Arizona on Saturday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Saturday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Utah Jazz in Arizona.  

However, they will remain without their All-Star point guard Chris Paul for the ninth straight game.   

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) ruled out Saturday."

He has not played since Nov. 7, and on the season is averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest.  

The Suns have gone 5-3 in the eight games they have played without the future Hall of Famer. 

Currently, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 12-6 record in 18 games. 

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games. 

At home, the Suns have been brilliant, with a 10-1 record in the 11 games they have hosted in Arizona. 

However, they are just 2-5 in seven games played on the road.

Over the last two seasons, they have been one of the best teams in the NBA (in 2021, they made the NBA Finals and in 2022, they had the best record in the league). 

As for the Jazz, they come into the night in the middle of a three-game losing streak. 

However, they have been a pleasant surprise to start the season. 

After trading away franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, they are 12-9 in their first 21 games. 

The Jazz are the sixth seed in the Western Conference and 6-7 in the 13 games they have played on the road outside of Salt Lake City. 

