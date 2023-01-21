Chris Paul's Injury Status For Pacers-Suns Game

Chris Paul is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Arizona.

For the game, they could be without their starting point guard, as Chris Paul is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (hip) questionable for Saturday."

The future Hall of Famer has missed each of the last six games, so this would be his seventh straight game out of the starting lineup (if he doesn't play).

On the season, Paul has averages of 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 26 games while shooting 39.8% from the three-point range.

He is in his third season with the Suns, and over the last two seasons helped them become one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

However, after a great start to the 2022-23 season, the Suns have been one of the worst teams in the league over the last month.

They come into Saturday's matchup with the Pacers tied for the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-24 record in 46 games.

Over the last ten games, the Suns have gone 2-8 (and they have been on several losing streaks recently).

At home, they have been good, with a 15-7 record in the 22 games they have hosted in Phoenix, Arizona.

Meanwhile, the Pacers come into the night as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-24 record in 47 games.

They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and 8-15 in 23 games on the road.