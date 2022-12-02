Chris Paul's Injury Status For Rockets-Suns Game

Chris Paul is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Houston Rockets in Arizona.

For the game, they will remain without All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who has missed the last 11 games with a heel injury.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) listed out for Friday."

Paul has averages of 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in ten games.

He is arguably the most important player on the team, but the Suns have been playing well without the future Hall of Famer.

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

Currently, the Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 15-6 record in their first 21 games.

One of the biggest reasons for their success has been the outstanding play of All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker.

The former Kentucky star had 51 points on 20/25 shooting from the field in only three quarters (on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls).

As for the Rockets, they enter the game as the worst team in the Western Conference.

They are 5-16 in their first 21 games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Rockets are 2-11 in 13 games and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

The team has young talent, such as Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., but are clearly not a team that will be competing for the postseason in 2023.