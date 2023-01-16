Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Grizzlies Game

Chris Paul is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns will be in Tennessee to face off with the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, they will be without their starting point guard, as Chris Paul has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (hip) listed out for Monday."

The future Hall of Famer has missed the last four games, so this will be his fifth straight out of the starting lineup.

In 26 games, Paul is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

The Suns got off to an excellent start to the season but are now dealing with injuries and one of the coldest teams in the league.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games.

The slump has dropped them all the way down to being tied for the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-23 record in 44 games.

That said, the last time they faced off with the Grizzlies (December 27 in Tennessee), the Suns won 125-108.

Eight players scored in double-digits.

The Grizzlies come into the evening as the second seed in the Western Conference (a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets) with a 29-13 record in 42 games.

They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak and an outstanding 18-3 in the 21 games they have hosted in Tennessee.

Last season, both the Suns and the Grizzlies lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs after being the two best teams in the west during the 2022 regular season.