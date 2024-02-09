Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Friday's game.

UPDATE: Damian Lillard is available (via the NBA's official injury report).

On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Charlotte Hornets in Wisconsin.

For the game, the Bucks could be without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is on the injury report.

Lillard has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).

Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (ankle) listed questionable Friday."

Lillard has played in 47 games and is averaging 24.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range.

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-19 record in 52 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 over their last ten games.

Most recently, the Bucks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 129-105.

Following their matchup with the Hornets, they will remain in Milwaukee to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening.

At home, the Bucks are an impressive 21-6 in 27 games.

As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-40 record in 50 games.

They have lost nine games in a row and are 5-19 in 24 games on the road.

Most recently, the Hornets lost to the Toronto Raptors by a score of 123-117.

Following the Bucks, they will return to North Carolina and host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday evening.