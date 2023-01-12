Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game

Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.

On Thursday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oregon.

However, they could be without their best player, as Damian Lillard is questionable due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (ankle) questionable for Thursday."

The six-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of an outstanding season with averages of 27.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 28 games.

In addition, he is shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range.

The Trail Blazers enter the night with a 19-21 record in 40 games, which has them tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

At home, the Trail Blazers are 9-7 in the 16 games they have hosted in Oregon.

Last season, Lillard missed the majority of the year and the Trail Blazers missed the postseason.

If healthy, they have a team that should compete for a top-six seed in the west.

As for the Cavs, they are in the middle of a fantastic season with a 26-16 record in 42 games.

They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and only 4.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

That said, they are just 8-12 in the 20 games they have played on the road.

In November, the Cavs beat the Trail Blazers (at home in Ohio) 114-96.

Lillard did not play in the game.