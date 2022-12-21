Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers.

On Wednesday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma for the second consecutive game.

Six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Wednesday."

On Monday night, the Thunder beat the Trail Blazers 123-121 on a buzzer-beater from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Lillard played 39 minutes and had 28 points, three rebounds and six assists.

He also became the all-time leader in points scored for the Trail Blazers' franchise (passing Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler).

In 19 games, the former sixth-overall pick is averaging 28.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range.

The Trail Blazers enter the night with a 17-14 record in their first 31 games, which has them tied with the Sacramento Kings for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are only 2.5 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

On the road, the Trail Blazers have gone 10-8 in the 18 games they have played outside of Portland, Oregon.

As for the Thunder, they come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 13-18 in 31 games but in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

In addition, the Thunder have been solid at home, going 8-7 in 15 games in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.