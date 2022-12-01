Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game

Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Wednesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

For the game, they will remain without their best player Damian Lillard.

The superstar point guard has been ruled out for the sixth straight game (Right Soleus; Strain).

On the season, he is averaging 26.2 points and 7.0 assists per contest in 11 games.

Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT reported an update on Lillard during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Haynes: "League sources have informed me that Damian Lillard is targeting a return date of December 4th, here in Portland, against the Indiana Pacers."

Without Lillard, the Trail Blazers have gone 1-4 in their last five games.

They come into the night with an 11-10 record in their first 21 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, but are an impressive 7-5 in the 12 games they have played on the road.

If the Trail Blazers can stay healthy, they could be a top-six seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Lakers, they are 7-12 in their first 19 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the west.

After winning two games in a row, the Lakers lost to the Indiana Pacers 116-115 on Monday night (they blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter).

At home, they are 5-6 in the 11 games they have hosted in Los Angeles.