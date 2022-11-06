Skip to main content
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Suns Game

Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.
On Saturday, the Portland Trail Blazers are in Arizona taking on the Phoenix Suns, but for the game they will remain without their best player.  

All-Star guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the contest due to the calf strain that has kept him out of the last three games. 

Lillard got injured on Oct. 26 against the Miami Heat. 

The following day the Trail Blazers gave an update on the former sixth-overall pick.

Trail Blazers: "Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard exited Wednesday night’s game in the third quarter vs. Miami. An MRI taken Thursday confirmed a grade one strain of the right calf. Lillard will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks."

It's been nine days since the Trail Blazers gave that update.

The injury was unfortunate, because the Trail Blazers were off to a great start and Lillard is averaging 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.

They are still currently the top seed in the Western Conference with a 6-2 record in their first eight games of the season. 

