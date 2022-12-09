De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Cavs Game

De'Aaron Fox is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings will be in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the game, star point guard De'Aaron Fox is on the injury report listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "De'Aaron Fox (foot) listed questionable for Friday."

Fox is off to a stellar start to the 2022-23 season with averages of 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest in 22 games.

The Kings are also off to a good start, with a 13-10 record in their first 23 games.

They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and after starting out 0-4, they have gone 13-6 in their last 19 games.

The franchise has not made the NBA Playoffs since 2006, but there is an excellent case to be made that the drought could end this season.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 5-6 in the 11 games they have played on the road away from Sacramento, California.

Going up against the Cavs won't be easy because they come into the night 11-1 in 12 games at home.

In addition, they are 16-9 in their first 25 games and the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Tuesday evening and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

The Cavs have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018, but they appear to be a lock to end that drought this season based on their hot start (and talented roster).