De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Knicks Game

De'Aaron Fox is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.

On Sunday night, the Sacramento Kings will be in New York City to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, they could be without star point guard De'Aaron Fox, who is on the injury report listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Underdog NBA: "De'Aaron Fox (foot) listed questionable for Sunday."

The former Kentucky has played well so far this season and comes into Sunday with averages of 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 22 games.

He did not play in Friday's 106-95 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.

The Kings come into the evening with a 14-10 record in their first 24 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

After starting out 0-4, they have gone 14-6 over the last 20 games and look like one of the better teams in the west.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2006.

Over the last ten games, the Kings have gone 6-4, and they are 6-6 in 12 games on the road outside of Sacramento.

Right now, they are 2.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed.

As for the Knicks, they are tied with the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 13-13 in their first 26 games and have gone 5-5 in their last ten.

The Knicks have played well as of late, as they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

In 13 games at home, they have gone 6-7.