Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns Game On Tuesday

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their starting center Deandre Ayton back in the lineup.

The 2018 first overall pick had gotten the day off in their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but on Tuesday he is not on the injury report.

The Suns enter the contest having already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference with a very impressive 62-16 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

