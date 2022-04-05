Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns Game On Tuesday

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Lakers Game On Tuesday
Deandre Ayton is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their starting center Deandre Ayton back in the lineup.
The 2018 first overall pick had gotten the day off in their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but on Tuesday he is not on the injury report.
The Suns enter the contest having already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference with a very impressive 62-16 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.