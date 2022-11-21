Skip to main content

De'Andre Hunter's Updated Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

De'Andre Hunter has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks are in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers.  

However, they will be without one of their most important players for the game. 

De'Andre Hunter has been ruled out due to an illness.  

Via The Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game at Cleveland: De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness): Out Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out" 

The former Virginia star is averaging 15.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest in the 16 games he's played (this will be the first game of the season that he has missed). 

In Saturday night's win over the Toronto Raptors, Hunter had 22 points and five rebounds (and played 45 minutes).  

The Hawks come into the night with a 10-6 record in their first 16 games, and they are 4-3 in the seven games they have played on the road. 

Both the Cavs and Hawks are tied in the standings, so the winner of the game will take sole possession of the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

While the Hawks will be without Hunter, the game will still be exciting because two of the best backcourts are going up against each other. 

The Cavs have Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, while the Hawks have Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

All four players made the NBA All-Star Game in 2022 (Murray was on the San Antonio Spurs and Mitchell was on the Utah Jazz). 

In seven games played in Ohio, the Cavs have an impressive 6-1 record. 

