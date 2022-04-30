Devin Booker's Instagram Story Showing Off Awesome Gift From Tony Hawk

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans to advance to the second-round of the playoffs where they will play the Dallas Mavericks. Booker posted an Instagram story on Friday.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening, and the win clinched the series so they will advance to the second-round of the playoffs.

The Pelicans will head home for the offseason, while the Suns will move on to play the Dallas Mavericks.

Booker got injured in Game 2 and after missing three straight games, he returned for Game 6.

On Friday, Booker posted an Instagram story showing off a super cool gift from Tony Hawk.

Devin Booker's Instagram story

Prior to last season, Booker had never made the NBA Playoffs, and now he is on one of the best teams in basketball with future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul.

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season (Paul's first season with the Suns), and they had the best record in the entire NBA during the 2021-22 regular season.

They once again look poised to make another run at the Finals.

In the playoffs last year, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games, and it was also the first time in Paul's career that he had made the Finals.

Right now, it feels like the Golden State Warriors and Suns are destined to meet in the Western Conference Finals.

