Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Won Game 5

Chris Paul met with the media on Tuesday evening after the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns picked up a massive win on Tuesday evening at home in Arizona against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

The final score was 112-97, which now gives the Suns a commanding 3-2 lead in the series, and a chance to advance to the second-round in Game 6.

Chris Paul had 22 points, six rebounds and 11 assists and after the game he met with the media.

The Suns finished season with the best record in the entire NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off of making the NBA Finals last season, and clearly carried that momentum over to this year.

However, they have been without Devin Booker since Game 2, which slightly opened up the door for the Pelicans to pull off the upset.

Game 6 is back at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, so there is still a chance for the young and hungry Pelicans team to force a Game 7.

The Pelicans have won Game 2 (on the road) and Game 4 (at home) in the series.

Once a series gets to a Game 7 anything can happen.

