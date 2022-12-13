Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Rockets Game

Devin Booker is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.

On Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Texas.

For the game, the Suns will be without All-Star guard Devin Booker, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker (hamstring) listed out for Tuesday."

Booker is in the middle of a phenomenal season where he is averaging 27.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest (on 47.8% shooting from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range).

On Sunday afternoon, he missed his first game of the season when the Suns lost 129-124 to the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime (on the road in Louisiana).

The Suns come into Tuesday night with a 16-11 record in their first 27 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 5-5, and currently, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

The Suns have also struggled in a big way on the road (4-8 in 12 games away from Arizona).

However, facing off with the Rockets will give them an excellent chance to get back in the win column.

The Rockets are the worst team in the west, with an 8-18 record in their first 26 games.

At home, they have a 5-5 record in the ten games they have hosted in Houston, Texas.

That being said, the Rockets are coming off a shocking 97-92 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night at home.