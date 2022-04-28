Skip to main content

Devin Booker's Injury Status For Game 6 On Thursday

Devin Booker is listed as being ruled out for Game 6 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana on Thursday.

The Phoenix Suns have a 3-2 lead in their first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans, and on Thursday they will have a chance to close out the series.   

The two teams will face off for Game 6 at the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana. 

For the game, the Suns will likely remain without All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker as he has been ruled out (latest injury report as of 11:30 Eastern Time). 

NBA's official injury report 

The former Kentucky star injured his hamstring during the middle of Game 2, and has not been able to return to action since that happened.  

That injury has opened up the door for a hungry Pelicans team to give the Suns some problems.  

The Pelicans won Game 2 on the road, and also won Game 4 at home to tie up the series at 2-2, before the Suns roared back in Game 5 at home. 

If the Pelicans win at home on Thursday, they will force a Game 7 back in Arizona, and once a series goes to 7 anything can happen. 

Booker is the best offensive weapon the Suns have, but star point guard Chris Paul and all of the role players have been able to step up in Booker's absence. 

