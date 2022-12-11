Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Pelicans Game

Devin Booker is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns will be in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the second straight game.

Unfortunately, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star guard Devin Booker is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable for Sunday."

Booker is off to a phenomenal start to the 2022-23 NBA season with averages of 27.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 26 games (he has played in every single game).

The former Kentucky star is also shooting 47.8% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.

Right now, the Suns are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 16-10 record.

However, they have struggled on the road, going 4-7 in the 11 games they have played outside of Arizona.

On Friday night, the Pelicans defeated the Suns 128-117 to improve to 17-8 (they are the first seed in the west).

Booker played 36 minutes but only had 14 points on 5/17 shooting from the field (he also had two rebounds, seven assists and one steal).

2021 All-Star Zion Williamson led the way for the Pelicans with 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.

The former Duke star also shot 13/17 from the field.

With the victory, the Pelicans improved to 11-3 in 14 games at home.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Suns and Pelicans faced off in the first round (the Suns won the series in six games).