Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

Donovan Mitchell remains questionable as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, but their best player Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for the game. 

The three-time NBA All-Star still remains listed as questionable as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

However, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that Mitchell went through shootaround (which is a good sign).  

Fedor: "#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (ankle) participated in shootaround today here in Milwaukee. One of the last players to leave the floor like usual. Also, with a couple injuries, 2-ways Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley are both here in Milwaukee as opposed to being with the G League Charge"

Mitchell missed Monday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with the ankle injury, but Darius Garland erupted for 51 points. 

The backcourt of Mitchell and Garland has the potential to be one of the best in the league. 

Both players were All-Stars last season, and Mitchell is off to a sensational start in his first 11 games with the organization.  

The former Louisville star is averaging 31.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

He's also shooting the ball at a very high rate (51.3% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range). 

The Cavs had started out the season 8-1 in their first nine games (they went on an eight-game winning streak after losing the first game of the season to the Toronto Raptors). 

However, they are now 8-5 in their first 13 games and in the middle of a four-game losing streak. 

As for the Bucks, they come into the game with a 10-3 record in their first 13 games. 

