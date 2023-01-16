Donovan Mitchell is questionable to return to Monday's game.

UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell did not return for the remainder of the game.

The Cavs won (113-103) to improve to 28-17 in 45 games.

On Monday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Ohio.

During the game, All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell went to the locker room, and he is now questionable to return (via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com).

Fedor: "#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is questionable to return with a left groin strain."

Fedor: "#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been in the back since checking out at the 4:44 mark of the third quarter. Trainer Steve Spiro went to the locker room shortly thereafter, presumably to check on him. Spiro just walked up to J.B. Bickerstaff and whispered something in his ear. Hmmm..."

The former Louisville star has been brilliant in his first season with the Cavs.

He came into the day with impressive averages of 28.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

In addition, the former 13th-overall pick is shooting 48.6% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range.

So far, he has 11 points, one rebound and one block in 22 minutes of playing time against the Pelicans on Monday.

The Cavs have yet to make the NBA Playoffs since 2018, but with Mitchell, that drought appears likely to end in 2023.

They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-17 record in 44 games.

At home, the Cavs have been unbelievable, with an 18-4 record in 22 games in Ohio.