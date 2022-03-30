Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

Donovan Mitchell is officially playing in Tuesday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

Donovan Mitchell is officially playing in Tuesday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Utah Jazz are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.   

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell will play and be in the starting lineup, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Jazz come into the game as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-30 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17978447_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar28 seconds ago
USATSI_17046206
Injuries

Final Injury Report For Jazz Against Clippers

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17555259_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Final Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17868076_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steve Nash Gives Update On Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17987313_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Move In Pistons-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17987332_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks On Joel Embiid

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_17449364_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Utah Jazz's Injury Report Against The Los Angeles Clippers

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Pistons Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Pistons-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago