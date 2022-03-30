Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

The Utah Jazz are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell will play and be in the starting lineup, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz come into the game as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-30 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

