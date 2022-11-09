Donte DiVincenzo Nearing A Return For Golden State Warriors

Starting the new season with a 4-7 record, the Golden State Warriors are still trying to figure out their identity after some changes to their roster in the offseason.

Having everyone healthy and available to play will go a long way in the Warriors regaining their championship look and the health of Donte DiVincenzo has a lot to do with this.

DiVincenzo has not played since October 23 against the Sacramento Kings due to a left hamstring injury and is expected to hold a key role for the Warriors this year given the departures of Damion Lee and Gary Payton II.

While it was said that DiVincenzo was making good progress with his injury, the Warriors did not bring him along for their recent five-game road trip and he did not play recently against the Kings on Monday.

Luckily for Golden State, they will not play again until Friday, November 11 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and it seems like Donte DiVincenzo could be getting ready to make his return then.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, DiVincenzo scrimmaged with the team on Wednesday and could very well be getting ready to make his return on Friday against Cleveland.

In the three games DiVincenzo has played with Golden State this season, the 25-year-old combo guard has averaged 5.0 points in about 14.0 minutes per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor.

Having the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, as well as being another secondary ball-handler behind Stephen Curry, the Warriors could really use Donte DiVincenzo in their rotations right now.

Integrating their youthful talents in James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga into the nightly rotation and lineups has definitely affected the Warriors’ consistency, which is hwy getting DiVincenzo back as a “calming presence” could help solve a lot of their current issues.

Three of the Golden State Warriors’ next five games will come against teams that currently have a winning record and two of these games will be played on the road.

