Evan Fournier's Official Injury Status For Knicks-Celtics Game

The New York Knicks are in Boston to take on the Celtics on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Evan Fournier has been ruled out due to a thigh injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks and Celtics played each other in their last game on Thursday, and the Knicks won on a buzzer beater by RJ Barrett.

The 108-105 win improved them to 19-20 on the season in 39 games.

Fournier also went off for 41 points and made ten three-pointers.

They had started out the year hot, but have cooled down since.

As for the Celtics, they are 18-21 in 39 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball