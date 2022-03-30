Evan Fournier's Final Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in New York City on Wednesday evening, and for the game one of their best players had been on the injury report due to personal reasons.

Evan Fournier has now been upgraded to available, and will play in the contest.

The status of Fournier can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks (34-42) come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

The Related stories on NBA basketball