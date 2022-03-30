Skip to main content
Evan Fournier's Final Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

Evan Fournier's Final Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

Evan Fournier will be available to play on Wednesday for the New York Knicks against the Charlotte Hornets.

Evan Fournier will be available to play on Wednesday for the New York Knicks against the Charlotte Hornets.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in New York City on Wednesday evening, and for the game one of their best players had been on the injury report due to personal reasons.   

Evan Fournier has now been upgraded to available, and will play in the contest.   

The status of Fournier can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Knicks (34-42) come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17463780_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Evan Fournier's Final Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17863556_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Malik Beasley's Status For Timberwolves-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17863368_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17246198_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17987445_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic And Wizard's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17852499_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Current Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_17903245_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Spurs

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_15988182_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17055679_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Evan Mobley's Status For Mavericks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago