BREAKING: Former 1st Overall Pick "Plans To Have Season-Ending Surgery"

The Detroit Pistons have gotten off a tough start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are 7-22 in 29 games and have the most losses in the entire league.

One of the reasons for their struggles is that Cade Cunningham has missed the last 17 games with a shin injury.

On Monday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 2021 first-overall pick "plans to have season-ending surgery."

Wojnarowski tweeted: "ESPN Sources: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft – plans to have season-ending surgery on his left shin. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp in 2023-2024."

Cunningham is in his second season in the NBA and is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest in 12 games.

During his rookie season, the former Oklahoma State star averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 64 games.

The passing numbers have been impressive, considering he is also a talented scorer.

While the Pistons are not a good team, they could have a bright future with Cunningham and 2022 fifth-overall pick Jaden Ivey.

Ivey is currently in his rookie season, and the former Purdue star is averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 25 games.

The Pistons will likely be at the bottom of the standings at the end of the season, so being cautious with Cunningham makes the most sense.

They will play their next game on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.