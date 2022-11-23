Skip to main content

Fred VanVleet's Updated Status For Nets-Raptors Game

Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets are facing off in Canada.  

For the game, the Raptors will be without their All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet, who has been downgraded to out due to an illness.   

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (illness) ruled out Wednesday."

He is off to a solid start to the season with averages of 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds 6.8 assists per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range. 

On defense, he is averaging a stellar 1.8 steals per contest.  

The Raptors come into the night with a 9-8 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

In their last ten games, they have gone 5-5 and 6-1 in the seven games they have hosted in Canada.

Last season, they were a pleasant surprise when they finished as the fifth seed in the east. 

On Wednesday, they are going up against a talented Nets team that has struggled to start the season. 

The Nets are 8-10 in their first 18 games and 4-6 in their ten games on the road away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

However, they have played better as of late, with a 6-4 record in their last ten games. 

Currently, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Last season, they got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment (they had been expected to be a contender). 

More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here 

USATSI_12893689_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Fred VanVleet's Updated Status For Nets-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18468622_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Jayson Tatum's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18255908_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17293459_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Bucks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15404913_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Clippers And Warriors Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18422604_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs And Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12603052_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Raptors Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19396522_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Love's Updated Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19489507_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar