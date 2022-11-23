Fred VanVleet's Updated Status For Nets-Raptors Game

On Wednesday evening, the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets are facing off in Canada.

For the game, the Raptors will be without their All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet, who has been downgraded to out due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (illness) ruled out Wednesday."

He is off to a solid start to the season with averages of 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds 6.8 assists per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range.

On defense, he is averaging a stellar 1.8 steals per contest.

The Raptors come into the night with a 9-8 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In their last ten games, they have gone 5-5 and 6-1 in the seven games they have hosted in Canada.

Last season, they were a pleasant surprise when they finished as the fifth seed in the east.

On Wednesday, they are going up against a talented Nets team that has struggled to start the season.

The Nets are 8-10 in their first 18 games and 4-6 in their ten games on the road away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

However, they have played better as of late, with a 6-4 record in their last ten games.

Currently, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, they got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment (they had been expected to be a contender).