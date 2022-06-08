Game 3 Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 8:30 Eastern Time.

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 8:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

James Wiseman has been ruled out for the game, while Robert Williams III, Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton and Andre Iguodala are listed as questionable.

The series is tied up at 1-1 going into Game 3 on Wednesday, so the winner of the game will have a 2-1 advantage heading into Game 4.

This is the sixth time that the Warriors have been to the Finals in the last eight seasons, but the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since 2010.

The Celtics won the first game by a score of 120-108, and the Warriros won the second game by a score of 107-88.

