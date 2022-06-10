Skip to main content
BREAKING: Celtics Finalized Injury Report For Game 4

BREAKING: Celtics Finalized Injury Report For Game 4

Robert Williams III will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

Robert Williams III will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics have finalized their injury report for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at the TD Garden. 

Robert Williams III had been on the injury report all day as questionable due to a knee injury, but he has now been officially upgraded to available.

Celtics tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Robert Williams - AVAILABLE" 

Williams III has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but he has not yet missed a game. 

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead over the series, so a win for them would give them a commanding lead heading back to the Chase Center for Game 5 on Monday night. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18391877_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Celtics Finalized Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar52 seconds ago
USATSI_15598922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Warriors Finalized Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_13010403_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Reveals Something He Wants To Do That Could Change The NBA

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17909864_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Draymond Green's Wife Rips Boston Fans

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_18500276_168388303_lowres-2
News

BREAKING: Massive Scoop Reported About Warriors Staffer Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_18500183_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Latest On Steph Curry's Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18422604_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Robert Williams III Latest Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17481201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics In Game 4 On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_7783440_168388303_lowres
News

What LeBron James Said About The Miami Heat And Golden State Warriors Has NBA Twitter Buzzing

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago