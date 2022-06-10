BREAKING: Celtics Finalized Injury Report For Game 4
Robert Williams III will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.
The Boston Celtics have finalized their injury report for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at the TD Garden.
Robert Williams III had been on the injury report all day as questionable due to a knee injury, but he has now been officially upgraded to available.
Celtics tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Robert Williams - AVAILABLE"
Williams III has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but he has not yet missed a game.
The Celtics have a 2-1 lead over the series, so a win for them would give them a commanding lead heading back to the Chase Center for Game 5 on Monday night.
