Is Marcus Smart Playing In Game 4 Of The NBA Finals?
Marcus Smart is not on the injury report for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Friday.
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night in Boston, and for the game they will have their best defender Marcus Smart available.
The 2022 Defensive Player of The Year is not on the injury report for the game.
Smart had been on the injury report in advance of Game 1, but was quickly taken off and he has not missed a game in the series.
The Celtics have a 2-1 lead, so with a win on Friday they can take a commanding 3-1 lead.
As for the Warriors, a win for them ties up the series at 2-2.
Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
