Steph Curry's Final Injury Status For Game 4

Steph Curry is officially available for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors will have their best player Steph Curry available on Friday night for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.  

Curry had been on the injury report all day as probable, but he has officially been upgraded to available for the contest.  

NBA's official injury report 

Curry had injured his foot at the end of Game 3, but lucky for him and Warriors fans it was not serious, and he will be in the starting lineup for Game 4. 

The Warriors trail the Boston Celtics 2-1 in the series, so they must win on Friday in order to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 hole. 

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

